Bradley International Airport recognizes staff following tragic B-17 plane crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Bradey International Aiport will be recognizing its staff Wednesday afternoon for their courageous rescue efforts following the tragic B-17 plane crash.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the recognition event will be held in the Amelia Room in the Sheraton Hotel within the airport from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.

The event will include a brief speech and recognition by Governor Ned Lamont, State Representative Tami Zawistowski, and the Connecticut Airpot Authority Board of Directors.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli is covering the event and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

