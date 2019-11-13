Bradley International Airport recognizes staff following tragic B-17 plane crash

WINDSOR LOCKS, Mass. (WWLP) – Bradey International Aiport will be recognizing its staff Wednesday afternoon for their courageous rescue efforts following the tragic B-17 plane crash.
According to a news release sent to 22News, the recognition event will be held in the Amelia Room in the Sheraton Hotel within the airport from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. 22News will be live streaming the event.
The event will include a brief speech and recognition by Governor Ned Lamont, State Representative Tami Zawistowski, and the Connecticut Airpot Authority Board of Directors.
22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli is covering the event and you can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Damaged de-icing facility at Bradley Airport won’t affect snow, ice removal
- NTSB releases preliminary report on B-17 crash at Bradley Airport
- 3 involved in Bradley airport B-17 crash listed in ‘fair condition’
- Funeral service held for B-17 crash victim of West Springfield
- NTSB: Preliminary report on deadly B-17 crash expected this week
- Names of passengers and crew of B-17 released; investigation into crash continues
- Connecticut Airman helped people exit the B-17 after it crashed
- Remembering the B-17 crash victims: David Broderick
- Remembering the B-17 crash victims: Robert Riddell