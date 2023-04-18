WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP)– The latest in identify verification technology is now available for travelers at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut.

CLEAR uses a person’s eyes or fingerprints to identify them, allowing passengers to move faster through airport security. Passengers enrolled in the system can scan at designated CLEAR pods at the airport. After verification they are escorted by a CLEAR ambassador to TSA for physical screening.

“At Bradley International Airport, we are always looking for innovative approaches to the traveler journey,” said Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “With our focus on modernizing the whole travel experience, while maintaining the integrity of safety and security protocols, we are thrilled to introduce CLEAR’s biometric technology to our traveler base. The addition of CLEAR now offers another convenient, time-saving travel option in our growing menu of services and amenities.”

CLEAR already serves 9 of Bradley International Airport’s top 10 domestic destinations, allowing members traveling through the airport to use CLEAR on both ends of their journey. Nationally, it offers their expedited security program at 52 airports, serving over 15 million members.