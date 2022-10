BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Braintree was sentenced for trafficking cocaine and illegally possessing ammunition.

Martin Angomas, 32, was charged with 23 others in June of 2020 as part of Operation Snowfall – a multi-year investigation into drug trafficking activities allegedly run by Boston-based street gang members.

During a search of his home, ammunition, cocaine, two loaded guns, and over $360,000 were recovered. He was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of supervised release.