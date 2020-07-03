1  of  2
South Shore Plaza in Braintree on lockdown, police investigating shooting
First positive EEE mosquito sample tested in Orange for 2020
BRAINTREE, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Shore Plaza in Braintree is currently on lockdown Thursday due to police activity, according to authorities. 

News 7 in Boston is reporting that the shopping plaza has been locked down due to a shooting.

The Braintree Police Department is asking everyone at the mall to “remain in your store until cleared by police. People are being advised to avoid the area.

The South Shore Plaza is located at 250 Granite Street. Stores at the plaza include Nordstrom, DSW, Target, and many others.

This is developing breaking news. 22News will bring you the latest when we learn more. 

