Brattleboro, VT – Brattleboro Police are urging people to be on the look out for a white car connected to a murder investigation. Police are asking people to check their security and doorbell cameras in case it was caught on video.

Police say the car belonged to Matthew Dulmaine. He was arrested last month in connection to the August 2 death of Timothy Barbour at the Harris Hill Ski Jump.

Police are looking for an video of Dulmaine’s car that was taken between July 22 and August 3.

The car is a white Subaru with duct tape over the rear driver’s side window. It has a roof rack, a spoiler over the rear window and no fog light covers.

Courtesy: Brattleboro Police

Anyone with information is urge to call Brattleboro Police.