Braving the Flames: Officers pull woman from burning car

(WWBT) A heart-stopping rescue by two Farmville, Virginia police officers was caught on camera.

Police arrived at the scene around 4:15 a.m. Thursday morning to find a woman trapped inside of her burning car.

They raced to the rescue with little time to process everything that’s going on. Farmville Police Officer Dalton Foley can be seen dragging a 57-year-old woman to safety as her car went up in flames.

“She was breathing but unconscious, so I was able to cut her seat belt off and get her out,” Foley said.

“As soon as we pulled her out and you can see on the bodycam footage, we’re about four or five feet away from the vehicle dragging her and the cab of the vehicle had just caught on fire,” Officer Olivia Martin added.

