Brazil officials report ‘massacre,’ 11 dead at bar

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police car_436323

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) – Brazilian authorities say there has been a “massacre” in the country’s northern Pará state without releasing any details, while Brazilian news media say gunmen attacked a bar in Belem City and killed 11 people.

The G1 news website says police reported that seven gunmen opened fire on a bar. G1 says police also report one wounded in the attack.

A Pará state spokeswoman, Natalia Mello, says she can only “confirm” there was a massacre in the state.

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick