Breaking and entering suspect arrested in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday, Chicopee officers arrested a breaking and entering suspect on Broadway Street.

Chicopee Police Department spokesperson, Mike Wilk, told 22News at 4:30 a.m. officers went to a home on Broadway Street where an individual at the home had video of 21-year-old George Vinas breaking into vehicles.

Wilk said officers watched the video of a man entering vehicles, and could clearly see the suspect and what he was wearing.

At that time, another officer allegedly saw a man running from High Street, towards Walnut Street, close to where the crime took place. While looking for the suspect, a third officer was attempting to stop a car that was heading down Pine Street nearby.

The car allegedly drove away at a high rate of speed, according to Wilk. The car turned on to Broadway and did not turn on headlights where the officer was able to stop the car.

The driver was allegedly wearing matching clothing that matched what the breaking and entering suspect was wearing. Wilk said the driver was extremely sweaty, with clothes in the back seat, and a container of money next to him.

The driver allegedly told police he was at an address, which was the same as where the breaking and entering happened, with a woman. He could not tell officers her name, address, or anything about her, even though he stated he was with her for quite some time, Wilk said.

When officers checked the driver’s car, where Wilk said they found a flashlight matching the one on the video camera footage.

Vinas is charged with breaking and entering at night into an motor vehicle, speeding, and failure to operate headlights.