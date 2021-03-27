Breaking: Man suspected of shooting DPS Trooper is reportedly dead

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas – New reports tonight that the man suspected of shooting Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker outside of Mexia is dead.

Pearly Gates Funeral in Mexia has confirmed with FOX44 News that 36-year-old DeArthur Pinson, Jr. has died and they are recovering his body.

DPS says Pinson shot Walker Friday night. A Blue Alert was issued Saturday morning.

DeArthur Pinson, Jr.

Sgt. Ryan Howard says Walker is at Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest in critical condition.

On Saturday morning, Highway 84 was still shut down as law enforcement continued the search for Pinson.

According to DPS, Trooper Walker responded to a motorist in need of help on FM 2848, near the intersection of Highway 84. That’s about five miles west of Mexia.

As Walker pulled up behind the disabled vehicle, DPS says Pinson got out of the driver’s seat and shot at Walker, hitting him in the head and abdomen.

Troopers say Pinson then ran off with a black backpack.

Sgt. Howard spoke to FOX44 News and the rest of the media late Friday night. He says the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m.

DPS says Walker’s condition has stabilized, but it is still critical. Walker has a wife, a 15-year-old son, twin seven-year-old girls, and a two-month-old daughter.

Wortham High School posted a picture of Trooper Walker on its Facebook page, calling him a friend of the school district.

The Belton Police Department offered prayers to the trooper and Texas DPS in a tweet early Saturday morning.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.