BREAKING: New border wall contract issued for 15 miles in rural South Texas county

Breaking News
Police investigation on Chestnut and Carew Street in Springfield
Watch Live
3:30PM: White House Coronovirus Task Force briefing
1  of  134
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Agawam City Council Agawam Town Hall Offices All About Learning Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center After School Program Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School Downtown Spfld. YMCA Family Center East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Erving Senior/Community Center Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Lutheran School-Holyoke Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Huntington Town Hall Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Programs Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Regional School District Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Scantic Valley YMCA Family Center Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library Southampton Town Offices Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Cecilia's Parish-Wilb. St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Sunshine Village Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Library West Springfield Public Schools West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Soup Kitchen Westfield YMCA Nursery School Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Spfld. YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Wilb. YMCA of Greater Westfield

BREAKING: New border wall contract issued for 15 miles in rural South Texas county

News

by: Sandra Sanchez

Posted: / Updated:

McALLEN, TEXAS (Border Report) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has awarded a construction contract worth $175 million for an additional 15 miles of new border wall to be built in Starr County, according to a news release issued Monday morning.

This is in addition to 15 miles of new border wall awarded to a New Mexico company — also to be built in Starr County — that the agency announced on March 2.

CBP has said all 55 miles surrounding the rural South Texas county will be walled off, but local leaders have said they have been taken by surprise by these announcements.

Read a Border Report story on the March 2 awarding of border wall miles in Starr County.

A Border Patrol spokesman in the Rio Grande Valley when asked about this news release early Monday was not aware of it. The information had been sent from the agency’s Washington, D.C. office.

Rose Benavidez, president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation, who represents the unincorporated areas of the county, said she also was not aware of this new contract.

“This is the first that I hear,” Benavidez told Border Report. “I have to go back and see all those announcements to see where they are with all the awarding of the miles for Starr County. This is the first we hear of it. … This 15 are new and what is also new is this particular company,” said Rose Benavides.

The contract was awarded to Randy Kinder Excavating, Inc., a company based in Dexter, Mo. The company also goes under the name RKE Contractors and was registered less than a month ago, on Feb. 20, according to govtribe.com.

This is the first such border wall contract awarded to this company in the Rio Grande Valley, and it comes amid massive coronavirus fears and calls for border wall money to be diverted to halt the stop of the deadly novel virus that causes COVID-19.

President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency and released $50 billion to fight COVID-19. The U.S. House of Representatives approved the emergency measure, which still needs Senate approval.

Border Report requested maps and an exact location for this contract, as well as the previous 15-mile contract. This story will be updated if the information is received.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories