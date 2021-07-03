Breaking News: Shelter-In Place Order, 8 Heavily Armed Men Feld in Eastern Massachusetts

The situation began to unfold in the early hours on Saturday morning, when a state trooper stopped to assist a group of motorists refueling two vehicles on the side of the highway. (Massachusetts State Police)

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Breaking News this morning from the eastern part of the state– this just in from state police.

A group of armed men were refusing to comply with police this morning north of Boston, prompting Interstate 95 to be closed and a shelter-in-place order for residents of Wakefield and Reading. Massachusetts state police tweeted this morning, saying that two men have been arrested in Wakefield.

Now police there say the incident began when around eight men fled from a traffic stop into the woods.

In a statement – Wakefield Police said that the men were heavily armed, and claimed to be from a group that “does not recognize our laws.”

These men are considered armed and dangerous — again people in the Wakefield and Reading areas are being asked to lock their doors and shelter-in place.

And the traffic flow on Interstate 95 has been severely impacted.

“We are in hostage negotiations with them. We are hopeful that we will be able to resolve this peacefully with them,” Colonel Christopher Manson, Massachusetts State police told 22News.



This is a developing breaking news story. 22News will keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.