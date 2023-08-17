SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 10-year-old child who was shot on Berkshire Avenue earlier this week has tragically passed away Thursday morning, according to Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson Jim Leydon.

Monday afternoon, a neighbor, identified as 34-year-old Victor Nieves, shot himself, a woman, and two children in their apartment on Berkshire Avenue. Upon arrival, officers entered the first-floor apartment and found an adult woman, 52-year-old Kim Fairbanks of Springfield, and an adult man on the floor who both died due to gunshot wounds. A dog was also found dead.

Fairbanks was the grandmother of three siblings that were found in a bedroom, ages 12, 10, and 5, and taken to Baystate Medical Center. The 10-year-old girl was shot and flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she passed Thursday morning. The 12-year-old girl who was shot is in stable condition at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The 5-year-old boy was unharmed.