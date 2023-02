WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 3:49 p.m., a tree fell on a car while driving in the area of 563 Pochassic Road in Westfield.

Westfield Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bishop told 22News, that a heavy rescue team was called in to free people from the car.

Two adults and 1 infant are now hospitalized from the accident. No word on current conditions.

This is the second car accident in western Massachusetts caused by a tree falling Friday.