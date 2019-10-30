2 officers, 1 man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in Salem

SALEM, Mass (WBTS) (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts police officers and a man were hospitalized overnight after a man allegedly tried to run over the officers in Salem.

NBC Boston reports the officers approached a suspicious car around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday and were nearly hit by the driver. The officers then shot at the car and the driver sped down Congress Street.

Police said the car crashed after attempting to make a turn onto Peabody Street. The driver then fled and jumped into the water at Harbor Walk.

Officers were able to remove the man from the water and was taken to a local hospital to treat minor injuries from the shooting.

Two of the officers were hospitalized for minor injuries while avoiding being hit by the car. Officers said at least one of the officers was actually hit.

The name of the driver has not yet been released as this is an ongoing investigation.

22News will keep you updated with the latest as more information becomes available.