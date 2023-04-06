SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Two persons were shot in Springfield early Thursday evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 5:50pm SPD officers were called to the 100 block of Fort Pleasant Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation.

Officers responding to the location found two adult men with gunshot wounds who were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

22News is following this story and will provide updated information online and on-air when it becomes available.