Update: Two suspects, a man, and a woman were arrested after State Troopers and Chelmsford Police Officers pursued the stolen Pilot on Route 495.

LAWRENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A 22-month-old that went missing in a stolen minivan from Lawrence has been located.

Earlier this evening, at 8:19 p.m. Lawrence Police, informed Massachusetts State Police, that a young girl was in the backseat of a stolen silver 2011 Honda Pilot from South Broadway Street.

Massachusetts State Police later declared the child’s name as Emma Buth. Local and State Police units went searching for the vehicle that had Emma. State Police patrols and K-9 units were all in the Lawrence area.

Massachusetts State Police say the young toddler was just recently dropped off at Lawrence Hospital. Two suspects, a man, and a woman were arrested after State Troopers and Chelmsford Police Officers pursued the stolen Pilot on Route 495.

The vehicle was stopped on Route 495 South, North of Route 290, in Berlin. They are now being transported to Lawrence Police Department.