SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two cars collided on 797 Armory Street in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Springfield Fire crews arrived at the incident around 5:05 p.m. to find both cars had severe damage. A silver car appeared to be damaged both in the back and sides. And appeared to have struck a utility pole during the collision. A black car with front-end damage was also apparent.

Credit: Springfield Fire Department

According to the Springfield Fire Department, one of the occupants was removed from one of the vehicles. Three people have also been transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No word yet on what caused the crash.