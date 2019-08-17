3 people stabbed in altercation on Pleasant Street in Northampton

1  of  2
Three people were stabbed during an altercation outside of a bar in Northampton.

Northampton Police told 22News, police were called to the Depot Parking Lot at 125 Pleasant Street for a report of a large disturbance around 1:28 a.m. Saturday morning.

Initial reports indicated there were two stabbing victims.

When police arrived, three victims were found with stab wounds from an altercation.

Northampton Police said two of the victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with serious injuries.

A third victim was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital. They’re expected to recover.

Mutual aid from the Easthampton Police Department and State Police were called to assist.

The Northampton Police Detective Bureau and State Police Detective Unit are looking into the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northampton Police at (413) 587-1105.

