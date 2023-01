PELHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A three-vehicle crash in Pelham on Amherst Road earlier Monday evening leaves five people injured, according to the Pelham Fire Department.

Pelham Police says three people were transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. It is recommended by Pelham Fire to use caution when driving as the roads remain slippery.

Courtesy of Pelham Police Department.

Courtesy of Pelham Fire Department.

The accident is still being investigated. 22News will update this story as more information becomes available.