North Adams man killed in Cheshire multi-car crash, identified

CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – The driver that was killed in the multi-car crash in Cheshire Sunday morning, has been identified.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, 61-year-old Anthony Emard of North Adams was killed in a multi-crash on Route 8 near Farnams Road in Chesire.

State troopers were called around 7:11 a.m. Sunday to a crash on Route 8 near Farnams Road, involving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 29-year-old Trever Field, of Adams and a 1997 Ford Mustang operated by 37-year-old Michael Taylor, of Adams.

State police said Field was traveling southbound behind Taylor. Field, the driver of the Jeep started to pass Taylor driver of the Mustang while Emard operating a 2009 Hyundai Accent was traveling northbound toward the other two cars.

The Jeep struck the Mustang when pulling back into the southbound lane, which then caused the cars to strike the Emard, causing it to rollover.

Emard was pronounced dead on the scene while the other two drivers were taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield with serious injuries.