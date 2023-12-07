ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Princeton man has died after his vehicle crashed into a tree in Orange Thursday morning.

According to the Northwestern DA, the single motor vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Tully Road and Fryeville Road, and claimed the life of a 76-year-old Princeton man after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle was brought to Athol Memorial Hospital by Orange Ambulance personnel where he was pronounced dead. The circumstances surrounding the crash are currently under investigation, and we will continue to update this story as new information is released.