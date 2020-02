PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters are responding to a report of a house fire in Palmer located on Jim Ash Road Thursday night.

22News spoke with Bondsville Fire Department firefighter Jason Lachance who said they received the call around 5:30 p.m. Bondsville, Palmer and Three Rivers Fire Departments responded to the house fire.

22News is sending crews to the location and will continue to update you as more information becomes available.