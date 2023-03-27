PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – In the Three Rivers area of Palmer, Police received a report at about 3:39 pm on Monday involving an attempted robbery at Country Corner Citgo.

According to Palmer Police Department’s, Lt. Erin Sullivan, within two minutes of the call, officers arrived and immediately began searching. Several surrounding communities received boloes for the suspect’s vehicle.

The Massachusetts State Police observed the vehicle exiting I-90 in Ludlow at about 4:41 pm and subsequently taken into custody.

David Gow, 45, of Belchertown, has been identified as the defendant. Currently, Gow is being held without bail. On Tuesday, March 28, he will be arraigned in Palmer District Court for armed assault with Intent to rob and assault with a dangerous weapon (knife).