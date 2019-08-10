Arrest made in deadly crash of late Chicopee teen, Alex Ortiz

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly motor vehicle accident that killed a 15-year-old.

Detectives with Wilbraham Police arrested Carlos Adorno in connection with a deadly accident on July 7 that resulted in the death of Alex Ortiz from Chicopee.

Adorno was charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol.

Ortiz was the passenger in a car that crashed into a tree on Three Rivers Road in Wilbraham last month. He was killed and the driver was flown to the hospital.

Adorno is currently at the Hampden County House of Corrections in Ludlow until his arraignment.