Baker extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium to October 17

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Governor Baker has ordered an extension date for eviction and foreclosure proceedings to October 17, 2020.

On April 20 Baker had enacted the moratorium in an effort to protect tenants and homeowners impacted by COVID-19 to remain in their homes during the state of emergency. It was originally set to expire on August 18, 2020.

The law suspends most residential and small business commercial evictions, as well as residential foreclosures. It does not relieve tenants or homeowners of their obligation to pay rent or make mortgage payments.

The extension will provide an additional 60 days for the state and courts to review programs and policies to prevent evictions when the moratorium is lifted.

For more information, go to the state’s COVID-19 DHCD website.