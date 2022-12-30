NEW YORK (AP) – Barbara Walters, a pioneer as TV news’ first woman superstar, has died. She was 93.

Her death was announced by ABC on air Friday Night. The cause of death was not immediately known, and details such as where she died were not immediately released. Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary.

During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked. As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, “The View,” until 2014.

