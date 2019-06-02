Body recovered from Connecticut River in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A body was recovered from the Connecticut River Saturday morning in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police Lieutenant Nolan Ryan told 22News, police were called to the area of the North End Bridge just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of suspicious activity.

Nolan confirmed that a body was found and recovered from the river.

No other details could be released at this time.

The detective bureau is looking into the incident.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update you with the latest information as soon as it becomes available.

