Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled amid coronavirus fears

Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders announced Friday that five people who attended a Biogen leadership meeting in Boston are presumed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus-caused COVID-19 cases in the state to eight. (Photo: Chris Lisinski/SHNS)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Boston scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to coronavirus precautions, according to the city’s mayor on Monday. 

Mayor Marty Walsh said the decision to cancel the parade was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy. 

The mayor added that the city’s top priority is to prevent new cases to the best of their ability and that his office along with state health officials will continue to monitor the situation and follow CDC guidelines.

The cancelation comes after the state Department of Public Health released new data that shows a total of 41 identified coronavirus cases in Massachusetts on Monday.

Read the mayor’s full statement below: 

Photo: Mayor Marty Walsh’s Twitter

