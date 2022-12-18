COHASSET, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is barricaded inside his house in Cohasset Sunday night after wielding a chainsaw at the Cohasset Police Station and attempting to cut through a security door.

According to police, the suspect entered the police station with the gas powered chainsaw, and when he attempted to cut through the security door in the lobby the attendant on duty was forced to barricade herself in and call for assistance.

The suspect ran from police back to his house, and barricaded himself in with two young children under the age of five. Police negotiators are trying to talk to the suspect and get him out of the house peacefully.

A shelter in place was issued around 3:40 p.m. for anyone within a mile of Norfolk Road and Cushing Road.