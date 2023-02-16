CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died following a pedestrian accident in Chicopee Thursday afternoon.

Chicopee Police were called to a report of a pedestrian accident around 4:05 p.m. on Chicopee Street near the intersection of Florence Street. When officers arrived they found a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to the hospital but he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with police as they investigate the incident.

Chicopee Police along with the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are still investigating the incident.