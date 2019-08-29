Breaking News
DEVELOPING: Congamond Rd. in Southwick closed after serious accident at Suffield, CT border
Watch Live
TRACK: Hurricane Dorian aims for U.S.
Closings
Boys & Girls Club Family Center

Congamond Rd. in Southwick closed after serious accident at Suffield, CT border

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
southwick police car_1531667601752.jpg.jpg

SUFFIELD/SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off a portion of Congamond Road due to an accident late Thursday afternoon. 

According to Southwick Police, Congamond R.d is closed at the Suffield, Connecticut border after a serious accident just over the border of Connecticut. 

Police and fire officials are in the area investigating. 

Congamond Road / Mountain Road will remain closed until further notice. Suffield Police also said Mountain Rd. is closed between Babbs/Copper Hill Road and Southwick. 

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Love Your Pet

More Love Your Pet