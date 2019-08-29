Congamond Rd. in Southwick closed after serious accident at Suffield, CT border

SUFFIELD/SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have blocked off a portion of Congamond Road due to an accident late Thursday afternoon.

According to Southwick Police, Congamond R.d is closed at the Suffield, Connecticut border after a serious accident just over the border of Connecticut.

Police and fire officials are in the area investigating.

Congamond Road / Mountain Road will remain closed until further notice. Suffield Police also said Mountain Rd. is closed between Babbs/Copper Hill Road and Southwick.

At this time, drivers are advised to avoid the area.