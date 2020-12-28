Crash in Great Barrington: Route 7 closed in Lovers Lane area

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 7 in Great Barrington is temporarily closed, following a crash that happened on Monday in the area of Lovers Lane.

Massachusetts State Police said there are life threatening injuries.

Great Barrington Police Department is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

22News will update this story as new information becomes available.