Crash in Great Barrington: Route 7 closed in Lovers Lane area

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Credit: NEWS10

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Route 7 in Great Barrington is temporarily closed, following a crash that happened on Monday in the area of Lovers Lane.

Massachusetts State Police said there are life threatening injuries.

Great Barrington Police Department is handling the investigation, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Crime Scene Services Section.

22News will update this story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today