SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out an apartment fire on Federal Street. The fire started around 3:30 Friday morning.

22news could see fire trucks, Springfield police, and ambulances at an apartment building. There was smoke coming from the building. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Firefighters rescued one person from the 1st-floor apartment. That person has been hospitalized with serious injuries, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has determined the fire started in the living room of a first-floor apartment, but the exact source that sparked the fire is still not known.