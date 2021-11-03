Deadly pedestrian accident on State Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m., Springfield Police Department were called to the 600 block of State Street for a car crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers found a man on the street who died from his injuries at the location. The driver stayed on site and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated.

Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating this incident. 22News will be following this story with the release of any new details.