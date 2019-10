SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State police confirm a man has died in Monday night’s accident on I-91 in Springfield.

State Police called to serious accident near Exit 4 on I-91 in Springfield

Massachusetts State Police Sgt. Stucenski told 22News, officers, as well as the Hampden District Attorneys office, are looking into the fatal crash that happened around 10:00 p.m. on I-91 Southbound at Exit 4.

This is developing news. 22News will bring you updates as we learn more.