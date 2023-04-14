EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for an Easthampton school superintendent is back to square one after the most recent candidate withdrew her offer.

That’s according to Allison LeClair, the current superintendent of schools. The School Committee extended an offer to Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark on Monday after contract negotiations failed with the first candidate offered the job.

The school committee’s first choice for superintendent was Vito Perrone, but that was rescinded after he addressed two committee members as “ladies” in an email. There is no word yet on why Faginski-Stark withdrew her offer.