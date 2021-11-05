HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire at a home on Sandy Beach Road in Holland Friday afternoon.

According to the Holland Fire Department, everyone was able to get out of the residence safely and no injuries were reported. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department

Courtesy: Warren Fire Department

Engine-3 from the Warren Fire Department is assisting with the fire on Sandy Beach Road in Holland and Warren Fire Engine-2 is working at a second alarm fire in Ware. Sturbridge Fire Engine 1 is also working in Holland.

Bondsville Fire is covering the Town of Warren. 22New will provide updates to this story as soon as they become available.