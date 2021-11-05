Fire on Sandy Beach Road in Holland

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to put out a fire at a home on Sandy Beach Road in Holland Friday afternoon.

According to the Holland Fire Department, everyone was able to get out of the residence safely and no injuries were reported. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

  • Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Sturbridge Fire Department
  • Courtesy: Warren Fire Department

Engine-3 from the Warren Fire Department is assisting with the fire on Sandy Beach Road in Holland and Warren Fire Engine-2 is working at a second alarm fire in Ware. Sturbridge Fire Engine 1 is also working in Holland.

MAP: Sandy Beach Road in Holland

Bondsville Fire is covering the Town of Warren. 22New will provide updates to this story as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories