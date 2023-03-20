WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Rescue crews were called to a five-car crash on Rt. 20 and Sibley Avenue in West Springfield earlier Monday evening.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, it happened on route 20 and Sibley Ave. at around 5:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on any injuries or the cause of the accident. 22News has reached out to West Springfield Police and is waiting to hear back.

22News is continuing to cover this story and will provide any new information once it becomes available.