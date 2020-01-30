Former Patriots defensive end Larry Eisenhauer dies at 79

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Four-time AFL All-Star, Larry Eisenhauer, died Wednesday in Jupiter, Florida at age 79.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the New England Patriots, teh organization is “disheartened” to learn of the passing of the former Patriots defensive lineman.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Larry Eisenhauer. I had the pleasure of watching him play for the Boston Patriots in the ’60s. Not only was he one of the best defensive linemen in the AFL for nearly a decade, but he was also one of the most colorful personalities this franchise has ever known. I think everyone who ever played with him had a Larry Eisenhauer story and loved to retell them at alumni gatherings. He was an AFL All-Star on the field, but made an ever greater impact in the New England community as a Patriots ambassador, always eager to volunteer for our many alumni initiatives. On behalf of my family and the New England Patriots organization, we express our sincerest sympathies to Larry’s family, former teammates and the many friends who will mourn his loss. Robert Kraft, Patriots Chairman and CEO

Eisenhauer played nine seasons for the Patriots from 1961 to 1969, was a four-time AFL All-Star selection, a three-time AFL All-Pro, and a member of the Patriots 1960s All-Decade Team.

Eisenhauer was born February 22, 1940, in Hicksville, New York. A graduate of Chaminade High School in Mineola, New York, Eisenhauer was a football standout at Boston College before being drafted by the Boston Patriots in the sixth round in 1961. He was inducted into the Boston College Varsity Club Athletic Hall of Fame in 1978.

Eisenhaur went on to play defensive end for nine seasons for the Boston Patriots. He played 115 regular-season games and two playoff contests from 1961-1969 and earned four AFL Pro Bowl invitations (1962-1964, 1966), while being named to the AFL All-Pro Team three times (1962-1964). He totaled 47 1/2 sacks in his Patriots career, eighth-most in franchise history, and led the team in that category each year for four straight seasons (1962-1965).

Eisenhauer was headed for further All-AFL honors in 1967 before a knee injury limited his contributions late in his career. In his final season with the Patriots in 1969, he played in all 14 regular-season games, making 13 starts. Eisenhauer was named to the Patriots 1960s All Decade team in 1971.

No information on visitation or funeral service has been released.