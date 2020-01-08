Fourth vaping-related death confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – State Health Officials confirm Wednesday the fourth death from a vaping-related lung injury.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a man in his 70s from Middlesex County reportedly vaped THC, which is an ingredient found in marijuana.

This case is among the 36 confirmed cases of e-cigarette or vaping-related lung injury that the Department of Public Health has reported since September 11, 2019.

109 cases of e-cigarette or vaping related lung injury have been identified and reported to the CDC which includes 36 confirmed cases and 73 probable cases.

In November, DPH reported the death of a man in his 50s from Worcester County who reported vaping both nicotine and THC. In October, the state reported the vaping-associated lung injury deaths of a woman in her 40s from Middlesex County and a woman in her 60s from Hampshire County, both of whom vaped nicotine.

In December, the state’s Public Health Council approved new regulations that restrict the sale of nicotine vaping and flavored vaping and tobacco products.

Governor Charlie Baker declared a public health emergency on September 24th and issued a temporary four-month statewide ban on the sale of flavored and non-flavored vaping products in both retail stores and online.