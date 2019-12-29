Gunshot victim found seriously injured in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found seriously injured from a gunshot wound in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers found a gunshot victim inside their apartment in the area of 74 Belmont Avenue Sunday.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Springfield Detectives Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. 22News will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.