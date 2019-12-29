1  of  2
Breaking News
Gunshot victim found seriously injured in Springfield Missing child recovered from Chicopee River has died
1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Hampshire Regional YMCA Holy Cross Parish-Spfld. MassHire Springfield Career Center

Gunshot victim found seriously injured in Springfield

Breaking News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Police Car_1524529540474.jpg.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was found seriously injured from a gunshot wound in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers found a gunshot victim inside their apartment in the area of 74 Belmont Avenue Sunday.

The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The Springfield Detectives Unit is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. 22News will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football