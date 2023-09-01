HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke fire crews were called to the area of Springdale Park for a water rescue Friday evening.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, crews were able to successfully rescue a man in the Connecticut River, who was brought back to shore in the Springdale Park area. The individual rescued is being treated for injuries, but is expected to be okay.

This is an active investigation, and we will continue to provide updates as soon as we receive them.