HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire broke out at a general cleaner in Holyoke around 3 a.m.Friday morning.

When 22news arrived in the area of 361 South Street, firefighters were actively battling the flames. It seemed to have started in the back of the building

There is no word yet of how this fire started or if anyone was injured. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.