HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Holyoke Saturday evening.

According to Holyoke police, officers responded after a juvenile had been shot in the leg on Gerard Way around 5 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.