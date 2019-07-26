Breaking News
Holyoke Police investigating possible abduction

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police are investigating the possible abduction of a woman Friday evening.

Holyoke Police Lt. Isaiah Cruz told 22News police received a report of two men dragging a woman into a vehicle outside an ice cream shop on Main Street early Friday evening. Officers are there collecting evidence.

Holyoke Police are now searching for the vehicle involved. It’s a blue Toyota Camry with Massachusetts license plate 9DD-199.

If you see this vehicle or have any information, call Holyoke Police at (413)-536-6431.

