Holyoke Police looking to locate missing man

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hoyoke Police need your help locating a man who may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Holyoke Lt. James Albert told 22News, detectives are looking for 25-year-old Alejandro Caballero, who was last heard from July 1 when he was dropped off at a family member’s home in Holyoke.

Caballero is described as 5’4” tall, small build with short black hair, brown eyes.

Lt. Albert said Caballero requires constant care and supervision as well as medications, which may be unavailable to him at this time.

Holyoke Police said Caballero may be wearing jeans, a T-shirt and or a hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with any information that might help police locate him is asked to call the Holyoke Police at (413)-322-6900.