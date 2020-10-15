Holyoke Soldiers’ Home former superintendent and medical director scheduled to be arraigned November 5

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has announced that former Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton of the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke will be arraigned on Thursday, November 5 at the Hampden County Superior Court.

Both men are facing criminal neglect charges for their roles in the deadly COVID-19 outbreak that contributed to the death of at least 76 residents at the facility this past spring.

