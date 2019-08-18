Impaired driver who struck two Deerfield police officers identified

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An Agawam man has been identified as the impaired driver who hit and seriously injured two Deerfield Police Officers early Saturday morning.

State Police arrested 27-year-old Timothy Avery of Agawam.

While police searched Avery’s car, troopers found pills inside of a canister that he did not have a prescription for.

Avery was arrested and taken to Franklin County House of Corrections until he is arraigned in Greenfield District Court this week.

Officers Timothy Boland and Nick Limoges were released from the hospital on Saturday. Police said both officers will be out of work for an extended period of time and they have a “long road to recovery.”

The Deerfield officers were in the middle of arresting a woman who was driving under the influence when they were hit by another impaired driver around 2 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The woman is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol with a child in the car.

She will be arraigned Sunday in Greenfield District Court.

Timothy Avery is charged with:

Operating under the influence of drugs

Causing serious bodily injury

Operating a motor vehicle negligently to endanger

Failure to move over for emergency vehicle

Avery was asked to perform several sobriety tests at the crash. He was also examined by a certified Drug Recognition Expert at the police station.

Sergeant Sokoloski said Deerfield Police appreciate the kind support of community members and they’re hoping both officers have a speedy recovery.

Both officers have a long road to recovery and require follow up testing and out-patient care.