Juvenile arrested in connection with homicide in Adams

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of a Springfield man.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office told 22News, the underage suspect is being charged with homicide, after 34-year-old Benjamin Martinez, from Springfield was found shot to death in an apartment in Adams.

Due to the age, the identity of the juvenile is not being released at this time.

“I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said. “I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody.”

State Police in Springfield arrested the juvenile late Friday evening. The individual is now facing a first degree murder charge, and is scheduled to be arraigned in Northern Berkshire District Court on Monday.