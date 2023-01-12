CALABASAS, California (Associate Press)–Lisa Marie Presley, singer and only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after hospitalization, mother Priscilla Presley says.

A spokesperson for Los Angeles County’s fire department says paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home Thursday morning following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest. Property records indicate the 54-year-old Lisa Marie Presley is a resident at that address. Presley was at the Golden Globes earlier this week as the movie about her father was up for awards.

At that time it was announced that she had been hospitalized. Her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement Thursday that her daughter was “rushed to the hospital” and “is now receiving the best care.”